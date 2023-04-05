Donald Trump became the first former US president to be arrested on criminal charges in the the history of the country. Trump was taken into custody on Tuesday after he surrendered in connection with the USD 1,30,000 hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels and others before the US presidential election in 2016 to cover up an alleged affair.

After Donald Trump's Tuesday court appearance in New York City, sales of his non-fungible tokens (NFTs) surged. Over a six-hour period, Trump Digital Trading Card holders collectively sold 47 tokens, a 462 percent increase, according to OpenSea data.

Despite the large jump, it's still only a relatively small amount of activity for NFTs. In the same six-hour period, Nakamigos, one of the top trending collections, had 1,286 sales.

The former president released a series of digital collectibles in December. For $99, buyers could own a token featuring his likeness and enter a sweepstakes to win exclusive experiences. On the secondary market, the collection sold out quickly and more than doubled in price.

The floor price has stayed steady at around 0.5 ether (ETH), or about $930.

The NFTs representing sweepstakes prizes associated with the Trump Digital Cards mint have had zero sales in the last six hours.

His arraignment happened at a court in Manhattan in New York under heavy security and media presence. Huge crowds had gathered outside the court. Trump’s arraignment is a public proceeding, but news cameras are not allowed to broadcast from inside the courtroom, CNN reported.

Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records and conspiracy for his alleged role in hush money payments. After about an hour, he left the court without speaking to the media.

The charges against Trump include a series of payments he made from August 2015 to December 2017 and recorded as false business entries.

One of these are when American Media Inc paid $30,000 to a former Trump Tower doorman, who claimed to have a story about a child Trump had out of wedlock;

AMI again paid $150,000 to a woman who alleged she had a sexual relationship with Trump.

And just 12 days before the presidential general election, Trump's special counsel wired $130,000 to an attorney for an adult film actress. The amount was reimbursed by Trump through the Donald J Trump Revocable Trust and from Trump's bank account.

The court has set the next date of hearing in the case for December 4.