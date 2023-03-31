Former US President Donald Trump was indicted in a case pertaining to "hush money payments" made to porn star Stormy Daniels and model Karen McDougal during his 2016 campaign. What happens next? Will surrender before authorities or not?

For the first time in history, a former US president has been officially charged with a crime. Donald Trump, who was the US President from 2017 to 2021, was indicted in a "hush money case" on Thursday. He is now expected to surrender and appear before a New York court next week. Given his stature, it is being speculated whether the former president will be given a special service or will be treated as a regular perp.

What happens if Trump gets arrested?

Trump needs to surrender himself to the Manhattan DA’s office, following which he will be under arrest for a brief period. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office confirmed that it contacted Trump's lawyers Thursday evening to "coordinate his surrender" in New York.

Ever since this high-profile and politically-explosive case hit the headlines, people across the world have been eager to know what Trump's arrest will look like. Some even tried to visualise the moment with the help of AI-generated images that went viral in no time.

But how will his arrest look like? According to Forbes, like any other accused, Trump will submit his fingerprints and will also have a mugshot taken before entering a plea at an arraignment. He will then be released from custody, the report said.

Will he be handcuffed? Maybe, maybe not. According to a report in the Guardian in early March, Donald Trump had told advisors that he wants to be handcuffed behind his back for a perp walk when he appears before a court in the Stormy Daniels case.

The former president reportedly reasoned that since he would need to go to authorities for fingerprinting and a mug shot anyway, sources said, he might as well turn everything into a "spectacle”.

"Most defendants are cuffed behind their backs, but some white-collar defendants deemed to pose less danger have their hands secured in front of them," New York Times (NYT) reported.

Will Trump appear before the court via video link? Sources told the Guardian that Trump "was deeply anxious" that any special arrangements – such as making his first court appearance by video link – "would make him look weak or like a loser". Earlier, Trump’s legal team had reportedly suggested scheduling a remote appearance, seeking guidance over "potential security concerns".

Special security arrangements to be in place for Trump? The NYT reported that Trump will certainly be accompanied at every step by armed agents of the US Secret Service. "They are required by law to protect him at all times," the report said. Out of an abundance of caution, all personnel at NYPD headquarters and support units will be in uniform on Friday, according to an internal memo from the department.

However, Trump reportedly rejected that approach and said that he didn’t care if someone shot him – he would become "a martyr". He later said that if he got shot, he would probably win the presidency in 2024, the sources were quoted as saying.

What if he does not surrender?

While Trump's lawyers have assured that he will surrender by next, there's a slight chance that he might not. What happens then?

Trump, who lives at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, would have to travel to Manhattan and turn himself in at the DA's office. In case he doesn't surrenders, then he will have to be extradited to New York.

The burden will then fall on Florida governor Ron DeSantis, who is touted as a challenger to Trump in the 2024 US presidential elections. DeSantis is yet to announce his candidacy.

DeSantis, however, said on Twitter Thursday that his state would " not assist in an extradition request given the questionable circumstances at issue with this Soros-backed Manhattan prosecutor (Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg) and his political agenda".

Legal experts were quoted by Aljazeera as saying that any attempt to fight extradition "would at best result in a delay and Trump would eventually have to appear in New York to face the charges".

If DeSantis, a Republican, signs off on the extradition, he might face scrutiny for "attempting to derail Trump's 2024's hopes even before the Florida governor has confirmed his intentions to run for the White House". If he doesn't, he might risk legal action against him, Newsweek reported.

Trump is expected to be arraigned Tuesday, AFP reported. At an arraignment, the defendant is presented with the charges and generally enters a plea. A judge then decides whether they should be released on bail or not.

Within several days of his indictment, Trump would be required to travel to the city and turn himself in at the district attorney’s office in lower Manhattan. Hours later, he would be arraigned in a courtroom in the same building.

When is Trump expected to surrender and what will happen next?

Trump is expected to fly from his home in Florida to New York on Monday and be arraigned in court on Tuesday, two sources familiar with the matter told CBS News. The proceeding is expected to be brief. The charges in the indictment will be read to him at the hearing, which is set to last about 10-15 minutes.

Once Trump enters a plea, there will be a series of preliminary court hearings to set a date for a trial and decide on witnesses and evidence.

A defendant can avoid going to trial by entering into a plea agreement with prosecutors, in exchange for a lighter sentence, Aljazeera reported.

This is not likely to affect Trump's presidential campaign much. He can pursue his 2024 White House campaign despite facing criminal charges.

The case in brief

The case pertains to "hush money payments" made to porn star Stormy Daniels and model Karen McDougal during his 2016 campaign. These payments were reportedly made in exchange for their silence about a sexual encounter with Trump in 2006.

Trump, however, denied any allegations of wrongdoing and accused prosecutors of engaging in a politically motivated “witch hunt" to damage his campaign.

Trump is likely to face more than 30 counts related to business fraud in an indictment from a Manhattan grand jury, CNN reported while citing two sources familiar with the case.

The big move came amid his ongoing 2024 US presidential campaign. This is the third time that Trump has announced his candidature for US presidential election slated next year.