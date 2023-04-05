Donald Trump indictment Highlights: Former US President criticises George Soros

Donald Trump indictment: American influencer Mark Levin backs former US President Donald Trump
"We the American people need to stand behind this guy. There's not another Republican that I can think of who can fight back and fight back this way...I like others, I really do...But at this time, at this moment...He's the guy."
Donald Trump Jr, son of former US President, has quoted the influencer in his tweet.
Donald Trump indictment: Former US President won a case in the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals to recoup additional legal fees from adult film star Stormy Daniels.
Daniels was ordered to pay Trump just over $120,000 in legal fees on top of the over $500,000. Daniels had filed and lost a defamation suit against the former President.
Donald Trump indictment: As former US President attacked the legal proceedings against him, Judge Juan Merchan of New York County Criminal Court asked for restrain from Donald Trump.
“Please refrain from making comments or engaging in conduct that has the potential to incite violence, create civil unrest, or jeopardise the safety or well-being of any individuals."
Donald Trump indictment: Former personal attorney to ex-President Donald Trump, Michael Cohen, said "everyone who commits a crime should be held accountable."
"If those crimes were relevant enough by the Southern District of New York to hold against me, then certainly it shouldn't matter that it's Donald J. Trump, or a former president or anyone," Cohen told CNN.
Donald Trump indictment: Former Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance, said current attorney Alvin Bragg "has done the work necessary to bring this case forward."
"There's no doubt that district attorney Bragg has dug deep, believes in this case, and I think we need to have confidence that he has done the work necessary to bring this case forward," he said to CNN.
Cy Vance was the first Attorney who first began the investigation into former President Donald Trump's alleged role in hush-money payments.
Donald Trump indictment: Michael Vachon, spokesperson for liberal billionaire donor George Soros, told CNN that "Two men have never once communicated in any way; there is no evidence that Soros had any role in Bragg's decision to prosecute Trump," he added.
"However, Soros, a longtime supporter of Democratic district attorney candidates who favor criminal justice reform, did support Bragg's election campaign indirectly. He was a major donor to a liberal political action committee, Color of Change PAC, that says it spent just over $500,000 on an independent expenditure effort in support of Bragg's candidacy."
Donald Trump indictment: Former US President Donald Trump was “upset” after “an emotional day,” CNN reported citing a source close to Trump.
CNN reported, citing another source, that Donald Trump ended the day eating dinner on the patio of his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, surrounded by club members, family and some of his staunchest supporters on the hill.
Donald Trump indictment: Fox News criticises action against former US President
Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson called the criminal charges against the former US President as “unconstitutional but also farcical.”
“Trump was criminally charged because he is planning to challenge Joe Biden in the upcoming presidential election,” he said.
“It’s really that simple. If Donald Trump had retired in 2020, would he have been arraigned today? Of course not.”
Another Fox News anchor, Laura Ingraham said, "The real reason that Donald Trump was booked and fingerprinted comes down to one simple fact: He represents an existential threat to the Left."
Donald Trump indictment: Founding director of the Centre on US Politics at University College London, Dr Thomas Gift, said to BBC that Donald Trump's arrest represents a "new chapter" in US history.
"Whether you are for or against the prosecution, I think you do have to say it's a sad day to see a former president facing charges," he said. "These events have tarnished the reputation of the country abroad."
Donald Trump indictment: An outspoken critic of former US president Republican US Senator Mitt Romney, has said the indictment against Donald Trump is politically motivated. Romney said Trump's character and conduct "make him unfit for office."
But, he added that the New York prosecutor Alvin Bragg "has stretched to reach the felony criminal charges in order to fit a political agenda".