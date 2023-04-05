Donald Trump indictment LIVE updates: Next hearing in December, Former US president's NFT sales surge

Donald Trump LIVE UPDATES | Why was Trump arrested?
Donald Trump became the first former US president to be arrested yesterday. It all started in 2006 when Trump allegedly met with porn star Stormy Daniels in Nevada. Here's a timeline of what's happened since.
Donald Trump's NFT sees surge in sales
Donald Trump's NFT token surged in sales after his appearance in a New York court on Tuesday. According to OpenSea data, the holders of the Trump Digital Trading Card, collectively sold 30 tokens in the hour after Trump's court appearance n Tuesday, which was a 462 percent rise -- and sold 47 in a six-hour period.
Everybody who commits a crime should be accountable: Michael Cohen
Donald Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen said he believes that everybody who commits a crime should be accountable. He added that the Trump indictment case is now up to Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg as well as his team.
Cohen had pleaded guilty to a total of nine federal crimes including lying to Congress, tax fraud, as well as campaign finance violations to help pay two women that threatened to reveal their past alleged affairs with the former US president, right before the 2016 election. Trump has denied the affairs.
Trumps allegations come just hours after judge warned case participants about their comments in public
Earlier in the day, when Donald Trump had been arraigned, the case's Judge Juan Merchan told case participants to refrain from making comments or engaging in conduct that can potentially incite violence or create civil arrest or even jeopardise the safety of any individual.