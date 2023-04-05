English
Donald Trump indictment LIVE updates: Next hearing in December, Former US president's NFT sales surge

By CNBCTV18.com  Apr 5, 2023 10:07 AM IST (Updated)
Donald Trump Arraignment LIVE: Donald Trump became the first former US president to be arrested on criminal charges in the history of the country. Shortly after, he gave a speech in Florida. Catch LIVE updates here:

We will fight hard, says lawyer for Trump 

Todd Blanche, a lawyer for Donald Trump, on Tuesday called the charges against Trump "sad" adding that Trump and his team will fight hard against the charges. 

Apr 5, 2023 10:07 AM

"No matter who you are, we cannot normalise serious criminal conduct," tweets Manhattan DA 
 

Apr 5, 2023 9:58 AM

Next hearing set for December 4

The judge on Tuesday set the next hearing for December 4. An indictment or conviction does not legally prevent Donald Trump from running for US President in 2024.

Apr 5, 2023 9:48 AM

READ: Donald Trump's NFT sales spike after his appearance in court on 34 counts in hush money case

Donald Trump hush money case: After Donald Trump's Tuesday court appearance in New York City, sales of his non-fungible tokens (NFTs) surged.
Donald Trump indictment LIVE updates: Next hearing in December, Former US president's NFT sales surge
Apr 5, 2023 9:39 AM

Donald Trump LIVE | Trump decries charges against him, accuses radical left lunatics of election interference

"Our country is going to hell," the 76-year-old Republican leader said in a roughly 25-minute speech.

Apr 5, 2023 9:30 AM

Donald Trump LIVE updates | Highlights from Trump's speech

Apr 5, 2023 9:23 AM

DONALD TRUMP LIVE | Prosection brought up to derail his Presidential candidacy, Trump claims

“This fake case was brought only to interfere with the upcoming 2024 election. And it should be dropped immediately," Trump said.

Apr 5, 2023 9:13 AM

Donald Trump arrest LIVE | 9th Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled that porn star Stormy Daniels must pay $120,000 in legal fees to Trump

Apr 5, 2023 8:56 AM

Donald Trump LIVE UPDATES | Why was Trump arrested?

Donald Trump became the first former US president to be arrested yesterday. It all started in 2006 when Trump allegedly met with porn star Stormy Daniels in Nevada. Here's a timeline of what's happened since.

Apr 5, 2023 8:44 AM

Alvin Bragg has done necessary work to bring case forward: Former Manhattan DA

Former Manhattan DA Cy Vance said Alvin Bragg has done the necessary work to bring Donald Trump's case forward.

Apr 5, 2023 8:33 AM

Donald Trump's NFT sees surge in sales

Donald Trump's NFT token surged in sales after his appearance in a New York court on Tuesday. According to OpenSea data, the holders of the Trump Digital Trading Card, collectively sold 30 tokens in the hour after Trump's court appearance n Tuesday, which was a 462 percent rise -- and sold 47 in a six-hour period.

Apr 5, 2023 8:17 AM

READ: Explainer: What charges does Trump face in New York's hush money case?

A New York court unveiled charges against Donald Trump over hush money payments to suppress accounts of his alleged extramarital affairs. Here's a look at the charges he faces and his possible defenses
Donald Trump indictment LIVE updates: Next hearing in December, Former US president's NFT sales surge
Apr 5, 2023 8:03 AM

Everybody who commits a crime should be accountable: Michael Cohen

Donald Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen said he believes that everybody who commits a crime should be accountable. He added that the Trump indictment case is now up to Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg as well as his team. 

Cohen had pleaded guilty to a total of nine federal crimes including lying to Congress, tax fraud, as well as campaign finance violations to help pay two women that threatened to reveal their past alleged affairs with the former US president, right before the 2016 election. Trump has denied the affairs.

Apr 5, 2023 7:50 AM

Case "fake", brought up just to interfere with 2024 polls: Donald Trump

Trump during his Florida speech said the "fake case" was brought up now just to interfere with the 2024 elections. He called for the case to be immediately dropped.

Apr 5, 2023 7:39 AM

Trumps allegations come just hours after judge warned case participants about their comments in public

Earlier in the day, when Donald Trump had been arraigned, the case's Judge Juan Merchan told case participants to refrain from making comments or engaging in conduct that can potentially incite violence or create civil arrest or even jeopardise the safety of any individual.

Apr 5, 2023 7:28 AM
