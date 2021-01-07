Donald Trump finally concedes; maintains claim of 'stolen election'

As the very fundamentals of American democracy shook, after a violent attack at the US Capitol, President Donald Trump finally conceded and pledged an orderly transfer of power to President-elect Joe Biden.

After spending months baselessly claiming that the elections were stolen from him, he said early Thursday that he would respect Congress' results of the election. However, he did not give up on his false claims of stolen elections that led to a mob storming in the grounds of US Capitol.