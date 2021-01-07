Donald Trump finally concedes; maintains claim of 'stolen election'

“Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th. I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!”
This came in minutes after Congress formally confirmed Joe Biden as the new President of United States of America.
The House and Senate both, with an overwhelming majority, rejected the efforts by Republicans to object the acceptance of Electoral College win in Arizona and Pennsylvania.
America has made it formal: Joe Biden and his running mate, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris hit 306 EC votes, 36 more than required for a victory. Trump received only 232 votes.
Never before had modern America seen insurgents encouraged, by the President, vandalizing government's property and taking the control of the Senate chamber. The mob was seen taking photographs on the dais where VP Pence had been presiding just minutes ago.