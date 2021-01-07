  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home World
Politics

Donald Trump finally concedes; maintains claim of 'stolen election'

Updated : January 07, 2021 03:00 PM IST

President Donald Trump finally conceded and pledged an orderly transfer of power to President-elect Joe Biden.
This came in minutes after Congress formally confirmed Joe Biden as the new President of United States of America.
Donald Trump finally concedes; maintains claim of 'stolen election'

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

COVID-19 recoveries cross 1 crore-mark: Health Ministry

COVID-19 recoveries cross 1 crore-mark: Health Ministry

India versus Australia 3rd test: Aus were 93/1 at tea on day one

India versus Australia 3rd test: Aus were 93/1 at tea on day one

Fresh off the stove: Red-hot Bitcoin touches $37,000, lifts mcap to $1 trillion

Fresh off the stove: Red-hot Bitcoin touches $37,000, lifts mcap to $1 trillion

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement