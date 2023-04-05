Stormy Daniels ordered to pay $121,000 legal fees to Donald Trump for defamation case

In 2018, Daniels had filed a defamation lawsuit against Trump in federal court over a Twitter post in which he accused her of a "con job" after she described being threatened over publicising her account of the alleged relationship with him.

Adult film star Stormy Daniels on Tuesday was ordered by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals to pay over $121,000 as legal fees for former US President Donald Trump, in another case against him, on the same day that he was indicted in the payment of hush money case.

In 2018, Daniels had filed a defamation lawsuit against Trump in federal court over a Twitter post in which he accused her of a "con job" after she described being threatened over publicising her account of the alleged relationship with him. A Los Angeles-based federal judge decided in 2018 that Trump's remarks were not defamatory and were protected by the US Constitution's First Amendment's guarantee of free speech. The judge's decision was upheld on appeal and the US Supreme Court in 2021 declined to review the matter.

Daniels has said an unknown man approached her and her infant daughter in 2011 in a Las Vegas parking lot and made threats after she agreed to talk about her relationship with Trump in a media interview.

In 2018, she released a sketch of the man. Trump responded on Twitter to the release of the sketch, writing: "A sketch years later about a nonexistent man. A total con job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)!"

In 2018, the judge had dismissed the case and told Daniels to pay up Trump's legal feels. However, she argued that they were too high. The Ninth Circuit on Tuesday ruled that the fees Trump demanded were "reasonable".

Former President Trump's Indictment Case

The ruling came hours after Trump became the first former US president to be arrested on criminal charges in the the history of the country. Trump was taken into custody on Tuesday after he surrendered in connection with the $1,30,000 hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels and others before the US presidential election in 2016 to cover up an alleged affair.

Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records and conspiracy for his alleged role in hush money payments. After about an hour, he left the court without speaking to the media. He then gave a speech in Florida, where he said, "I never thought anything like this could happen in America. The only crime I have committed is to defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it."

Daniels has alleged that she and Trump had an affair in 2006, a year after he married Melania and over a decade before he became the President of the United States.

On October 28, 2016, days before the Presidential election that Trump won, Daniels signed a non-disclosure agreement in which she pledged not to publicly discuss her relationship with him in exchange for a $130,000 payment, according to documents filed in Los Angeles federal court. The pact was signed by Keith Davidson, her lawyer at the time, and Michael Cohen, then Trump's personal lawyer and fixer. The document included a spot for Trump's signature, but he never signed it.

In 2018, after the Wall Street Journal reported on the payment to Daniels, Cohen stated publicly that he paid her using his own money and was not directed to do so by Trump. Cohen later testified in court that Trump directed him to make the payment.

Daniels sued Trump and Cohen seeking to have the non-disclosure agreement invalidated.

Trump's lawyers subsequently acknowledged he did not sign the agreement and would not seek to enforce it. A judge dismissed her lawsuit because the matter was resolved.

With inputs from Reuters