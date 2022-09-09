Donald Trump ally Steve Bannon has back to the 'wall' in million-dollar scam — a backgrounder

By CNBCTV18.com

Former US president Donald Trump’s longtime ally Steve Bannon was indicted on Thursday, September 8, on six criminal charges — including money laundering, fraud and conspiracy — related to a fundraiser for the wall that Trump had promised to build along the US-Mexico border.

Bannon could be facing up to 15 years in prison if convicted of the most serious charge — money laundering.

Bannon pleaded not guilty, declaring the charges were “all nonsense.” The 68-year-old 'Trumpist' — who now runs the popular podcast, War Room, which often had guests who denied Trump's 2020 defeat — was released without bail.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges of allegedly defrauding donors who contributed more than $15 million to a private fundraising drive, called the ‘We Build the Wall,’ introduced by Trump.

As per the indictment, Bannon promised donors that all their money would go towards the wall but he contributed to the conspiracy that diverted hundreds of thousands of dollars to the donation drive's chief executive, who promised to take zero salary.

The chief executive has been identified as Brian Kolfage, who pleaded guilty in April to federal wire fraud conspiracy and tax charges and is awaiting sentencing.

Bannon has indicated that the timing of the indictment is related to the November elections. He is expected to be arraigned at 2.15 pm EDT (11.30 pm IST) in New York Criminal Court in Manhattan.

What came before

The indictment is connected to the August 2020 federal prosecution of Bannon, Kolfage and two other men. In the case, Bannon pleaded not guilty and it ended abruptly in January 2021 when Trump pardoned him in the final hours of his presidency. However, presidential pardons do not prohibit state prosecutions and thus the case continued.

Probes tied to the indictment include several communications from 2019 involving Bannon, Kolfage and Andrew Badolato, who also pleaded guilty in April in the federal case. The prosecutors of that case estimated a $25-million fundraising drive.

The state probe of Bannon began under former Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance. Alvin Bragg, Vance’s successor, inherited the case along with the probe into Trump's namesake company, the Trump Organization.

The company’s CFO, Allen Weisselberg was charged with tax violations in July 2021, and he pleaded guilty in August. Currently, the Trump Organization faces a scheduled trial in October.