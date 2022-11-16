Donald Trump announces 2024 US presidential bid

Donald Trump filed White House candidacy papers with US election authority early Wednesday.
Former US President Donald Trump announced his 2024 US presidential bit after he filed White House candidacy papers with US election authority early Wednesday, news agency AFP reported.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Amazon employees on the edge as rumours of these teams getting axed spread on social media apps
IST5 Min(s) Read
Will L&T Infotech and Mindtree combine make it to Nifty50 in 2023? Here's what analysts say
IST5 Min(s) Read
Can job loss insurance help if you get laid off? Here's the answer
IST5 Min(s) Read
"In order to make America great and glorious again, tonight I am announcing my candidacy for the president of the United States," Trump said while speaking from his Mar-a-Lago residence and resort in Palm Beach, Florida.
He said his campaign will be about issues, vision and success. "We will immediately tackle inflation...we will again put America first...with the victory, we'll make the greatest economy ever," he said.
He added that he will launch an all out campaign to reduce America's dependence on China.
"As I promised in 2016, I am your voice. The Washington establishment wants to silence us, but we won't let them to.... From now until elections day...I will fight like no one has ever fought before...," Trump added while officially announcing his candidacy for White House bid.
In a quick reaction to Trump's announcement, US President Joe Biden said "Trump failed America".
Donald Trump will run for US president for the third time. The announcement comes a week after an underwhelming midterm showing for Republicans and will force the party to decide whether to embrace a candidate whose refusal to accept defeat in 2020 pushed American democracy to the brink.
Trump enters the race in a moment of political vulnerability. He hoped to launch his campaign in the wake of resounding GOP midterm victories, fueled by candidates he elevated during this year’s primaries. Instead, many of those candidates lost, allowing Democrats to keep the Senate and leaving the GOP with a path to only a bare majority in the House.
Meanwhile, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is emerging as an early favorite White House contender as Trump continues to face criticism from some of his own allies, who say it’s time for Republicans to look to the future.
(With inputs from AP)
First Published: IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!