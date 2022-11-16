Donald Trump announces 2024 US presidential bid

Donald Trump filed White House candidacy papers with US election authority early Wednesday.

Former US President Donald Trump announced his 2024 US presidential bit after he filed White House candidacy papers with US election authority early Wednesday, news agency AFP reported.

"In order to make America great and glorious again, tonight I am announcing my candidacy for the president of the United States," Trump said while speaking from his Mar-a-Lago residence and resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

He said his campaign will be about issues, vision and success. "We will immediately tackle inflation...we will again put America first...with the victory, we'll make the greatest economy ever," he said.

He added that he will launch an all out campaign to reduce America's dependence on China.

"As I promised in 2016, I am your voice. The Washington establishment wants to silence us, but we won't let them to.... From now until elections day...I will fight like no one has ever fought before...," Trump added while officially announcing his candidacy for White House bid.

In a quick reaction to Trump's announcement, US President Joe Biden said "Trump failed America".

Donald Trump will run for US president for the third time. The announcement comes a week after an underwhelming midterm showing for Republicans and will force the party to decide whether to embrace a candidate whose refusal to accept defeat in 2020 pushed American democracy to the brink.

Trump enters the race in a moment of political vulnerability. He hoped to launch his campaign in the wake of resounding GOP midterm victories, fueled by candidates he elevated during this year’s primaries. Instead, many of those candidates lost, allowing Democrats to keep the Senate and leaving the GOP with a path to only a bare majority in the House.

Meanwhile, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is emerging as an early favorite White House contender as Trump continues to face criticism from some of his own allies, who say it’s time for Republicans to look to the future.

