    Doctors 'concerned' about Queen Elizabeth II's health

    The announcement on Thursday comes a day after the 96-year-old monarch cancelled a meeting of her Privy Council and was told to rest.

    Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision as doctors are “concerned for Her Majesty’s health.”
    The announcement on Thursday comes a day after the 96-year-old monarch cancelled a meeting of her Privy Council and was told to rest.
    The palace says the queen is “comfortable” and remains at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where she has spent the summer.
    Following reports about the Queen's health, Britain's Prince Charles and Prince William have travelled to her Scottish estate, Balmoral Castle.
    Prime Minister Liz Truss said “the whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime.”
    “My thoughts — and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom — are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time,” she said on Twitter.
    Tags

    BritainQueen Elizabeth

