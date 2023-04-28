English
Diwali declared as national holiday in Pennsylvania: A look at other US states who celebrate the festive day

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 28, 2023 12:38:17 PM IST (Published)

Indian Americans are the second-largest immigrant group in the US, with an estimated population of over four million. Thus, the prominent festival is celebrated widely across the country.

The festival of Diwali has been declared as a 'national holiday' in the US state of Pennsylvania on Wednesday. Indian Americans are the second largest immigrant group in the US with an estimated population of 4 million, thus, the prominent festival is celebrated widely across the country.

The state House of Pennsylvania unanimously passed a bill to recognise Diwali as an official holiday, senator Nikil Saval tweeted.
https://twitter.com/SenatorSaval/status/1651264293512392708
