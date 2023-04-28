Diwali declared as national holiday in Pennsylvania: A look at other US states who celebrate the festive day

2 Min(s) Read
The festival of Diwali has been declared as a 'national holiday' in the US state of Pennsylvania on Wednesday. Indian Americans are the second largest immigrant group in the US with an estimated population of 4 million, thus, the prominent festival is celebrated widely across the country.
The state House of Pennsylvania unanimously passed a bill to recognise Diwali as an official holiday, senator Nikil Saval tweeted.
https://twitter.com/SenatorSaval/status/1651264293512392708