Diwali declared as national holiday in Pennsylvania: A look at other US states who celebrate the festive day

The festival of Diwali has been declared as a 'national holiday' in the US state of Pennsylvania on Wednesday. Indian Americans are the second largest immigrant group in the US with an estimated population of 4 million, thus, the prominent festival is celebrated widely across the country.

The state House of Pennsylvania unanimously passed a bill to recognise Diwali as an official holiday, senator Nikil Saval tweeted.

