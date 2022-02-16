Discussions underway on increasing flights between India and Ukraine

Ukraine is a big hub for Indian students pursuing medicine and engineering. Approximately 18,000 of them are now registering with the embassy. There are talks going on between the civil aviation ministry and different airlines on how the number of flights, frequency of flights can be increased.

Ukraine is a big hub for Indian students pursuing medicine and engineering. Approximately 18,000 of them are now registering with the embassy. These details are being collected. The Indian Embassy is urging students to purchase tickets on commercial flights and return to India as soon as possible.

The Indian Embassy has also put advised certain flight options for Indian nationals and students in Ukraine. Currently, there is a Delhi-Kyiv flight, and connections via Sharjah, Doha, Dubai, Almaty, and Frankfurt.

No large-scale evacuation operation is being planned as of now. Students are being told to purchase tickets via verified portals and not go not fall for any scam as such.

As there are a large number of anxious parents here in India, control rooms are being set up in the Indian Embassy in Kyiv and also here at the Ministry of External Affairs headquarters in New Delhi. Those numbers will be published very soon. There will be an email address set up as well for parents and students to send their requests for information.