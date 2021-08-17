Taliban has become smarter over time, saying what rest of the world wants to listen to: Former diplomat

In terms of the global response, China has said it is ready to continue friendly and cooperative relations with Taliban-controlled Afghanistan. China has also offered economic support and investment for Afghanistan’s reconstruction, provided that the Afghan border with China is not used as a base for militants.

Coming under heavy criticism following the Taliban's conquest of Afghanistan , United States President Joe Biden firmly defended his country's decision to pull out American troops. He said that the US had succeeded in weakening the Al-Qaeda and that its goal was not nation-building or to help establish democracy in Afghanistan. However, the US has said it will only recognise a Taliban government in Afghanistan if it respects the rights of women and shuns extremist movements such as Al-Qaeda. Meanwhile, in Kabul talks are reportedly on between the Taliban and several Afghan government officials, including the former President Hamid Karzai.

Taliban has also announced what it called a "general amnesty" for government workers including women, asking them to return to work. In terms of the global response, China has said it is ready to continue friendly and cooperative relations with Taliban-controlled Afghanistan. China has also offered economic support and investment for Afghanistan's reconstruction, provided that the Afghan border with China is not used as a base for militants.

At the UNSC, India has said that a dispensation with a broad representation would gain more 'acceptability' and 'legitimacy'. Turkey has become the latest country to engage in dialogue with Taliban.

The country's foreign minister has said they welcome messages given by Taliban so far.UK President Boris Johnson has said that nobody should bilaterally recognise the Taliban as the government of Afghanistan, adding there would be a new administration in the country very shortly. Anil Trigunayat, former diplomat and distinguished fellow at VIF, in an interview to Parikshit Luthra said Taliban has become smarter over time and a new educated generation has taken over. He also highlighted that they are giving out the messages that the world wants to hear.

"This Taliban has become much smarter over time and a generation of Talibanis has also passed on and a lot of them are educated. Mullah Baradar has been sitting in Qatar and has been negotiating with the Americans after release of those five prisoners in the beginning and that is when the situation changed. Taliban's messaging has been impeccable, they have been saying what the rest of the world wants to listen to and they don't want people to think that there is going to be any panic."

"There is panic right now because American's just left in haste. However, there are better signs right now coming from Taliban, they are making the right noises."Trigunayat said he was disappointed with US abdicating its responsibilities and withdrawing from Afghanistan in haste.

"I was very disappointed when President Joe Biden said that they were not there for nation building. In fact, the US was selling the dreams to a large number of Afghans, they were talking of human rights and democracy and all that and so the people begin to believe you, so you cannot just abdicate your responsibility just because you want to leave a losing battle field. Also when the US was talking to Taliban they did not include the Afghan government and so they were weakening it and Taliban was strengthening day by day", Trigunayat said.

Safiya Ghori-Ahmad, Director of South Asia at McLarty Associates, said, "The role of the civilian government, the peace deal with the Taliban and the issues that were outstanding between the Afghan government and the Taliban were difficult for the US in playing the role of negotiator. The fact that we have seen such a swift takeover by the Taliban and the shocking events that we have seen have really come as a shock to many of us who have worked on the policy over the years. So there are a lot of questions that remain unanswered about how this process took place and why we were unprepared?"

Patsy Widakuswara, senior White House Correspondent at Voice of America, said, "Right now what the White House is focusing on is damage control over the rapidly deteriorating situation in Afghanistan. White House officials have admitted that they had no idea that it was going to go this quickly. However, this is something that is going to have a huge political impact on Joe Biden. He is receiving a lot of bipartisan anger - members of his own Democratic Party as well as Republican law makers are all demanding answers as to why is it that the administration allowed this chaotic and turbulent withdrawal of the American forces?"

"The damage control strategy from the White House is essentially the pointers that Joe Biden said in his speech. Biden is not willing to commit to anymore American blood or treasure to help a country that, according to him, does not want to or is unable to help themselves and fight their own war. He is also saying that the mission in Afghanistan was counter terrorism and that has been achieved. United States is not interested in nation building. Whether or not this strategy will prevail we will see in the next couple of weeks", Widakuswara said.

Watch video for entire discussion.