G20 divided over communiqué on Russia-Ukraine war

Negotiations over the G20 communique has turned tough as differences emerged over drafting the paragraph on the Ukraine-Russia war, which is marking its first anniversary today.

The G7 warned that any dilution of the Bali text on Ukraine would not be acceptable. India has also expressed its unwillingness to let the Bali text be diluted. They said that the war has caused immense human suffering and loss to global economy.

On the other hand, G7 members have accused Russia and China of attempting to weaken the communiqué .

UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said they were against making the text of the ccommnique any weaker and that any dilution would send a wrong signal.

French Finance Minister, Bruno Le Maire, stated that the G20 communiqué must make it clear that this era cannot be one marked by war.

However, there were differences over debt resolution and reform of multilateral development banks as well.

The negotiations are expected to continue until late in the night. The G20 summit, which began on 16th February, aims to discuss issues such as the global economic recovery, climate change, and multilateralism. The final communiqué will reflect the agreement reached by the leaders of the G20 nations.