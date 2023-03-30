Did you know Reticulated Python is the world’s longest snake?

Reticulated Pythons are constrictors and kill prey by squeezing them to death. The python's squeezing force is about 14 PSI enough to kill human beings.
Most of us think that anacondas are the longest and the deadliest snakes on this planet. But you are wrong. The reticulated python is the longest snake that slithers on Earth, regularly reaching over 6.25 metres in length. How do we know, you ask? In a bone-chilling video, shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter, we can see a reticulated python slithering on the porch of a house.
Sharing details about the reptile, he said, “The longest & one of the heaviest snakes of planet. A Reticulated Python climbs the wall to reach out for its prey in Myanmar. Reticulated Pythons are constrictors and kill prey by squeezing them to death. The python's squeezing force is about 14 PSI enough to kill human beings.”
The video has gained traction on social media with over 50,000 views on the microblogging platform.
Twitter users have expressed their horror at the sight of this snake in the comments section. One user wondered how the scary video was shot.
Another said, “This looks huge. Because of movies, I always had a perception that anaconda is the longest. Later, I got to know that pythons are the longest.”
“OMG! I wouldn't go anywhere near that thing!” read a comment.
Reticulated pythons are typically found in the rainforests and grasslands of southeast Asia and are widely considered the longest reptile species. In Myanmar, reticulated pythons are found in pristine forests. At the same time, these non-venomous snakes have been seen in the sewers of Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysian Borneo.
Reportedly, reticulated pythons climb trees by firmly wrapping their bodies around the trunks and using muscular upward force.
