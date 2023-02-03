Defence cooperation a growing area of interest between India and US: Former Ambassador

India's National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and United States (US) NSA Jake Sullivan held a crucial meeting in Washington DC earlier this week and agreed to significantly elevate the India-US initiative on critical and emerging technologies.

According to Arun Singh, former Indian envoy to the United States, has noted that defence cooperation is a growing area of interest between India and the US. This is reflected in the fact that India has purchased more than $20 billion worth of defence equipment from the US.

“Defence cooperation is certainly a growing area of cooperation between India and the US. Till 2008, when we had done the Civil Nuclear Cooperation agreement with the US, India has hardly bought any defence supplies from the US. However now we have contracted to buy more than $20 billion worth of defence supplies from the US. So defence cooperation potential is certainly building up,” Singh said.

Both countries in the meeting have agreed to expand collaboration in artificial intelligence, quantum technologies and advanced wireless. Joint development and production in defence, with an initial focus on jointly producing jet engines, enhancing collaboration on semiconductor supply chains and advancing cooperation on research and development in 5G and 6G were the key takeaways from this meeting.

CNBC-TV18 also learns that Prime Minister Modi is set to make a state visit to the United States this summer at the invitation of the US President Joe Biden.

The increasing defence ties between the two countries demonstrate a growing commitment to strengthening their relationship and working together to address regional security challenges.

Defence cooperation between India and the US has grown significantly in recent years, driven by a mutual desire to address security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. The two countries have a shared interest in maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific and preserving the rules-based international order. India's growing defence ties with the US are a testament to this shared commitment and the efforts of both countries to work together to promote stability and security in the region.