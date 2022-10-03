Kabul classroom bombing death toll rises to 53 — mostly girls & young women among dead

    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    By Anand Singha

    A suicide bomber struck an education centre in a Shiite area of the Afghan capital on Friday, September 30. The dead toll from the bombing at Kabul's Kaaj Educational Center has risen to 53.
    According to the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), the death toll from Friday's university bombing in the Hazara neighbourhood is likely to rise further. So far, 53 people have been killed and 110 have been injured, with teenagers and young women being the main victims.
    Further rise in casualties from Friday's classroom bombing in #Hazara quarter of #Kabul: 53 killed, at least 46 girls & young women 110 injured. Our human rights team continues documenting the crime: verifying facts & establishing reliable data to counter denial & revisionism,” tweeted UNAMA.
    Earlier, Taliban spokesperson Abdul Nafee Takour was reported by TOLO news as stating that the explosion occurred on Friday in Kabul's 13th security area.
    A group of women from Afghanistan's minority Hazara ethnicity condemned the terror assault at the Kaaj Educational Center in Kabul on Saturday, October 1. Women demonstrators dressed in black yelled slogans condemning genocide against minorities and demanding their rights, according to Pajhwok Afghan News.
    This explosion comes only days after a blast near Kabul's Wazir Akbar Khan neighbourhood triggered a global uproar. The latest explosion outside the Russian embassy in Kabul was also strongly condemned.
    This string of explosions comes as the Taliban commemorates one year in power in Afghanistan after ousting the US-backed civilian government last year. According to rights groups, the Taliban violated several pledges to uphold human and women's rights.
    Also read: Massive explosion at Kabul mosque kills at least 21
    (Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
    First Published: IST
    Tags

    Afghanistan blast Kabul blast Taliban

