Death threats and arrests: Belarus opposition media struggles at home and abroad

Inside Belarus, what is left of the opposition-minded media says it is being squeezed too. Earlier on Tuesday, the popular news website TUT.BY reported that four of its employees had gone missing. The Belarusian Association of Journalists says 477 journalists were detained in 2020.