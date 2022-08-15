Day of the Assumption of the Virgin Mary: History and significance

By CNBCTV18.com

Every year, August 15 is celebrated as the day of the Assumption of Mary or Day of Assumption in many countries around the world, particularly in Europe and South America. The Day of Assumption commemorates the day when Mary, the mother of Jesus, went to heaven without her body undergoing the physical process of decay.

History

Mary, also known as the Virgin Mary or Mother Mary, was a Jewish woman of Nazareth who had given birth to Jesus as a virgin, as mentioned in the Bible and the Quran. Mary is considered to be the greatest and holiest of saints in many denominations of Christianity.

The festival is known as the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, the Dormition of the Most Holy Mother of God, and the Feast of the Assumption and is observed across Catholic nations in the world.

While the festival has existed in one form or another for centuries, it was only in 1950 when Pope Pius XII proclaimed the Munificentissimus Deus encyclical that the assumption was established as a dogma of the Catholic Church.

Significance

The assumption of Mary signifies that at the end of her natural life, Mary’s physical body was taken to heaven to rejoin her spirit or soul. The event is said to have occurred either at, before or after her physical death. Mary is supposed to receive this honour because according to the 1854 dogma of the Immaculate Conception of Mary, Mary did not carry the taint of the very first sin that every human carried. It is also believed that Mary carried no sin upon her soul at the time of her death.

The day itself is seen as a fulfilment of the promise made by Jesus to Christians that heaven waited for righteous followers of God.