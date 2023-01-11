Davos 2023: UN Women to address climate-gender link, male allyship, lots more

'It would take another 286 years to close the global gender gap,' UN Women said in a blog post on its website, while announcing its participation at WEF's Davos 2023 from January 16-20. Anita Bhatia, UN Women's Deputy Executive Director, and Roshni Nadar, Chairperson of HCL Tech, will kick off UN Women's Davos 2023 chapter on January 16.

UN Women, the UN organisation that delivers policies, programmes and standards that uphold women's human rights, will be present at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting at Davos from January 16 to 20. Announcing this, UN Women in a blog post on its website highlighted that it would take another 286 years to close the global gender gap. "Almost one in three women have experienced physical or sexual violence at least once in their lifetime. Eighty-five per cent of Fortune 500 CEOs are men," the blog post stated.

UN Women would be shining a spotlight on these issues at Davos 2023 next week. Under the 'Cooperation in a Fragmented World' theme, UN Women said it would spearhead conversations focused on solutions that advance gender equality.

UN Women's schedule at Davos 2023 is as follows:

January 16

Climate and Gender: A Connected Crisis

Anita Bhatia, UN Women's Deputy Executive Director, and Roshni Nadar, Chairperson of HCL Tech, will discuss how gender equality and climate crisis are connected.

January 17

Activating Technology and Innovation for Gender Equality

The panel would revisit gendered impacts on technology and innovation and will have government representatives, business leaders as well as experts in conversation on solutions.

Securing Economic Justice for Women (4.30pm CET)

The panel will focus on best practices to improve women in leadership representation —including via building supply chains that are gender-responsive — in a world subjected to inflationary pressures on commodity markets, economic crises and a global recession.

HeForShe: The Importance of Male Allyship (5.30pm CET)

The event would bring together leaders as well as advocates for the launch of the HeForShe Impact Report. It highlights the progress on tried and tested methods to global gender inequalities alongside stories that show the impact these methods have on women’s lives, the blog post read.

January 18

Eliminating Gender-Based Violence through Multi-stakeholder Action

The panel would focus on measures and best practices to address violence against women, including online as well as the risks brought on by the increasingly digitalised world.

Davos Dialogues | UN Women @ Davos 2023

Viewers can tune in to the Davos Dialogues from January 17 to 19 at 6 pm EST. It would be hosted by journalist Richard Lui and Aldijana Sisic, the Chief of Multistakeholder Partnerships and Advisory Services at UN Women. The programme would also feature special guests daily.