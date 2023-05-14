Bangladesh’s key seaport in Chattogram was closed on Friday night, according to Omar Faruk, secretary of the port authority.

The highly destructive Super Cyclone Mocha gained strength and made landfall on the coastlines of Bangladesh and Myanmar on Sunday, May 14. With wind speeds reaching up to 195 kph, it has now escalated to the equivalent of a category-five storm, bringing with it heavy rainfall. The regions around the Bay of Bengal are at risk of experiencing severe flooding due to the intensity of the storm.

There are concerns that storm surges of up to four metres could inundate low-lying villages, and the world's largest refugee camp, Cox's Bazar, which houses over one million displaced Muslim Rohingya refugees in makeshift camps, could also be in the storm's path.

According to the latest bulletin by the Met Office, the cyclone has now reached the coast, and is currently located 250 kilometres south of Cox's Bazar.

As predicted, it is expected to make landfall in the afternoon of Sunday, bringing heavy rainfall and strong winds.

The low-lying areas of Cox's Bazar and Chattogram are anticipated to be hit by wind-driven tidal surges that could rise to eight to 12 feet above the normal level.

According to bdnews24.com, tidal surges of five to seven feet above the standard level are also likely to affect other low-lying regions such as Feni, Noakhali, Laxmpur, Chandpur, and Bhola.

These areas are at a significant risk of flooding due to the cyclone's severity, and residents are advised to take all necessary precautions to ensure their safety.

Earlier, meteorologists had issued a warning about the potentially devastating impact of Mocha, which could have been the strongest storm to hit Bangladesh in almost 20 years.

The cyclone had already escalated from a category 4 to a category 5 storm, with immense force and destructive power.

In response to the threat, around 500,000 individuals were evacuated to safer locations as part of a comprehensive disaster preparation plan.

To support the evacuation efforts, the government closed nearby airports and instructed fishermen to cease their activities.

Additionally, the authorities established 1,500 shelters to accommodate people from vulnerable areas who had been relocated to safer spots.

According to officials, the government of Bangladesh, along with aid workers and UN agencies, has stockpiled tons of dry food and mobilised dozens of ambulances with medical teams in the refugee camps that house Rohingyas who fled from Myanmar.

As the Mocha storm approached, both residents and officials expressed concerns about the potential for massive tidal surges, floods, and landslides, especially in hillside camps where mudslides are common.

The World Meteorological Organization, a UN agency, issued a warning that the super cyclone would result in heavy rainfall, flooding, and landslides along the coasts of Bangladesh and Myanmar.

However, Mohammad Azizur Rahman, director of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, stated that the risk for Bangladesh had decreased, while areas in southern Myanmar were expected to be at greater risk.

"The risk has reduced a lot in our Bangladesh," he was quoted as saying by the Daily Star newspaper.

(With Inputs From Agencies.)