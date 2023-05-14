English
Cyclonic Storm 'Mocha' to make landfall today at noon, evacuation underway in Bangladesh, Myanmar

By CNBCTV18.com May 14, 2023 10:26:20 AM IST (Updated)

Bangladesh’s key seaport in Chattogram was closed on Friday night, according to Omar Faruk, secretary of the port authority.

Extremely severe cyclonic storm 'Mocha' is likely to make landfall today at noon, according to the Indian Meterological Department (IMD).

IMD has warned that maximum speeds can hit up to 180 - 190 kmph and the landfall will happen along the coast of Bangladesh and Myanmar.
As per the current update, the storm lies 260 kms southwest of Sittwe (Myanmar), 350 kms south-southwest of Cox's Bazar (Bangladesh) and 750 kms north-northwest of Port Blair.
