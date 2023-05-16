Many feared dead after Cyclone Mocha pummels western Myanmar

Cyclone Mocha | Residents of the western Myanmar said at least 100 people had died and many more were missing and feared dead, adding that aid was yet to be received.

Many people, including Rohingya Muslims, were feared dead in Myanmar in the wake of a cyclone that struck at the weekend, residents, aid groups and a media outlet said on Tuesday, with support efforts hampered by infrastructure damage.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the death toll.

Myanmar's impoverished Rakhine State bore the brunt of Sunday's storm, which unleashed winds of up to 210 kph (130 mph), ripped roofs off homes, and brought a storm surge that inundated the state capital Sittwe.