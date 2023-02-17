Cyclone Gabrielle in New Zealand leaves 7 dead, several stranded as toll expected to rise

Over 3000 people are registered with the police as not yet having had contact with friends or family since the cyclone hit.

The death toll from Cyclone Gabrielle in New Zealand has risen to seven, with hundreds of communities still cut off and emergency services struggling to reach those affected. Prime Minister Chris Hipkins warned that the number of fatalities is likely to rise, with many still missing and unaccounted for.

The cyclone hit the uppermost region of the North Island on Sunday before moving down the east coast, causing widespread damage and devastation.

Entire towns have been cut off, while farms, bridges, and homes have been washed away. Livestock has also been lost, and many people have been left stranded on their rooftops. Over 3000 people are registered with the police as not yet having had contact with friends or family since the cyclone hit.

Police believe that the majority of those on the list do not have communication networks available, making it even harder to reach them.

“This is undoubtedly the biggest natural disaster that we’ve seen probably this century,” said Prime Minister Hipkins. “The scale of the damage is considerable because it covers such a large geographical area.”

Two temporary morgues have been set up in the Hawke’s Bay region, one of the worst-hit areas, which is largely rural but includes the towns of Napier, Hastings, and Wairoa.

Communication and access to many areas remain difficult, and surveillance flights are being undertaken to survey the damage and identify those who may be isolated.

Convoys of trucks carrying essential items such as food, water, medicine, and fuel are making their way into remote areas. The defense force is also using ships to transport needed items into areas of the east coast.

In Hawke’s Bay, helicopters and boats are still going out to check on people in isolated communities, while search and rescue teams continue to operate.

The weather has started to improve, with sunshine now forecast for much of the North Island on Friday. However, the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle is likely to be felt for some time.

New Zealanders are rallying together to help those affected, with donations pouring in to support relief efforts.

New Zealand declared a national state of emergency for only the third time in its history on Tuesday as a result of the cyclone.

As the full extent of the damage becomes clear, New Zealand is likely to face tough questions about its preparedness for natural disasters.

With agency inputs.