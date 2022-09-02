    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeworld News

    Argentina Vice-President escapes unharmed in attempted shooting, man arrested

    Argentina Vice-President escapes unharmed in attempted shooting, man arrested

    Argentina Vice-President escapes unharmed in attempted shooting, man arrested
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Reuters  IST (Published)

    Mini

    Fernandez de Kirchner is on trial on corruption charges and hundreds of supporters had gathered outside her Buenos Aires home when the attack took place.

    Argentina's Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner was unharmed on Thursday when a man with a loaded gun tried to shoot her but the gun did not go off, officials said.
    The attack underscores rising political tension in Argentina and around the region that has put politicians on edge from Colombia to Brazil.
    "A man pointed a firearm at her head and pulled the trigger. Cristina is still alive because, for some reason yet to be confirmed, the gun  did not fire," President Alberto Fernandez said in a televised address.
    The President said the gun had been loaded with five bullets. "This is the most serious event we have gone through since Argentina returned to democracy," he said.
    Fernandez de Kirchner is on trial on corruption charges and hundreds of supporters had gathered outside her Buenos Aires home when the attack took place.
    Also Read: China slams UN rights report on Xinjiang, calls it US orchestrated
    Video footage showed a man holding a pistol inches from her head as she greeted supporters. The assailant, who authorities identified as a 35-year-old man of Brazilian origin, was quickly arrested by police and the weapon was seized.
    Fernandez de Kirchner, who served as president for two terms between 2007 and 2015, is a divisive figure in Argentina. She could face a 12-year sentence and possible disqualification from public office over public contracts awarded in the early 2000s.
    Fernandez de Kirchner has been widely expected to run for the Senate and possibly the presidency in next year's general elections.
    "When hate and violence prevail over debate, societies are destroyed and situations like these arise: attempted assassination," said Economy Minister Sergio Massa on Twitter.
    Heads of state and political allies from around the region, including Chilean President Gabriel Boric, Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro, Peru's Pedro Castillo and Brazilian presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva denounced the attack in messages on Twitter, expressing solidarity with Fernandez de Kirchner and relief that she was not hurt.
    (Edited by : Sangam Singh)

    Tags

    ArgentinaCristina Fernandez de Kirchner

    Previous Article

    Myanmar court convicts Aung San Suu Kyi to 3 years for voting fraud

    Next Article

    World Coconut Day: History, significance and uses of the versatile fruit

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng