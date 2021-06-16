Cristiano Ronaldo shuns Coke, Coca Cola loses $4 billion

Hours after footballer Cristiano Ronaldo ditched two Coca-Cola bottles for a bottle of water in a pre-match conference, the stock prices of the beverage brand dropped 1.6 percent.

On Tuesday when the Portuguese football star appeared for the press meet ahead of Portugal vs Hungary match and saw two Coca-Cola bottles on his desk kept for endorsement purposes for Euro 2020, he moved them away and waved a bottle of water saying "agua" (Portuguese for water) with a deadpan face.

The tacit understanding of the gesture being — don't go for carbonated beverages, go for water instead.

The small gesture, however, left a big dent in Coca-Cola’s stock prices that went down from $242 billion to $238 billion.

Coke has since issued a statement saying "everyone is entitled to their drink preferences" and that everyone has different "tastes and needs", The Sun reported.

Ronaldo, 36, follows a strict diet and avoids sugary foods. While still at Real Madrid, the club doctor said he had the body of a player ten years younger and could continue playing at the top level into his 40s, according to The Sun report.

Meanwhile, Portugal, the defending champion, defeated Hungary in the Group F opener of Euro 2020 under the captainship of Ronaldo. The 36-year-old footballer scored two goals in Portugal's 3-0 win over Hungary in Budapest on Tuesday night. In the 87th minute of the game, Ronaldo made the most of the penalty strike by setting the record for most career goals at the tournament.

After the game, Ronaldo said. "It was a difficult game, against an opponent who defended very well, but we scored three goals, and I am very grateful to the team for helping me to score two goals."