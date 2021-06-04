COVID impact: Global Food Price Index soars to 10-year peak Updated : June 04, 2021 17:26:57 IST Global prices of vegetable oils, sugar and cereals skyrocket; high exports from India manage to rein in sugar prices Surge takes index to highest value since September 2011 and only 7.6% below all-time peak Return of eating out in post-lockdown scenario will add to price pressures, say experts Published : June 04, 2021 05:26 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply