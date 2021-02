Headache, appetite loss, Chills could also be COVID-19 symptoms, says a UK study

A study in England has revealed additional symptoms linked with having COVID could include chills, loss of appetite, headache and muscle ache.

The Imperial College London led Real-time Assessment of Community Transmission (REACT) study revealed on Wednesday that in addition to the known symptoms of loss of sense of smell and taste, fever and new persistent cough, around 60 per cent of infected people did not report any symptoms in the week leading up to their test.

COVID-19 vaccination of elderly people in Pakistan to begin next month

Pakistan Planning Minister Asad Umar, who is also anti-coronavirus National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) chief, tweeted that the country will begin its COVID vaccination drive for senior citizens, aged over 65 years, next month.

According to a PTI report, the government will begin registration process for the vaccination from next week.

Registration for COVID-19 vaccination begins in Sri Lanka for general public

Sri Lanka Health Ministry on Wednesday announced that the countrymen can now register for the COVID-19 inoculation. The coronavirus vaccination drive for the general public in the country will begin from next month.

People can now go online and register to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Sri Lanka to allow burial of COVID-19 victims following ban

Sri Lanka will permit Muslims who die of COVID-19 to be buried, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said Wednesday, following an outcry over a previous ban.

Amid surge in COVID-19 cases, Ghana suspends parliament

Following a surge in COVID-19 cases among parliament members and staff, Ghanas parliament has been suspended for at least three weeks, according to an AP report.

Indian restaurant in Singapore to be charged in court for breaching COVID-19 measures

Singapore's leading Indian restaurant chain "Banana Leaf Apolo" will be charged in a court next week with breaching multiple safe management measures, including having a self-service buffet, at its outlet in the Little India precinct.

According to a PTI report, this came as the authorities stepped up inspections at food and beverage premises, malls and other public spaces over the past week to ensure compliance with safe management measures during the Chinese New Year period beginning this week.

Pfizer could directly deliver COVID-19 shot to South Africa vaccination points

JOHANNESBURG: Pfizer said it could deliver its COVID-19 vaccine, which requires ultra-cold temperatures for storage and distribution, directly to points of vaccination in South Africa.

South Africa is scrambling to secure supplies after the AstraZeneca vaccine it planned to use to kick off its immunisation campaign had greatly reduced efficacy against the COVID-19 virus variant now dominant in the country. REUTERS

Moderna to supply COVID-19 vaccine to Taiwan and Colombia

Moderna Inc will supply its COVID-19 vaccine to Taiwan and Colombia, providing five million and 10 million doses respectively.

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is not yet approved for use in Taiwan or Colombia. According to a Reuters report, the company said it will work with regulators for approvals prior to distribution.

More contagious variants of the new coronavirus are taking hold in France

A new variant of COVID virus, which is more contagious, has been found in French.

However, the spread of the virus is not currently as fast as initially feared, Bruno Lina, a French virus specialist and a member of the scientific body advising the government, said on Wednesday.

China administered 40.52 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to key groups till Feb 9

Mi Feng, spokesman for the National Health Commission of China, said at a media briefing on Wednesday that the country has administered 40.52 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines for key groups of people as of February 9.

According to Global Times, in January China was aiming to vaccinate 50 million people before the start of the Lunar New Year in mid-February.

South Korea to approve AstraZeneca COVID vaccine

South Korea on Wednesday said it would approve AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine and allow use in people 65 years or older.