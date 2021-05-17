  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home World

COVID-19 lockdowns: Western countries ease curbs, allow air travel with riders

Updated : May 17, 2021 21:59:42 IST

Japan and Singapore in lockdown mode, South Korea renews curbs
US, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Greece, Denmark look forward to a less restrictive life
Canada yet to open border with US, will wait for 75% of population getting the first dose
COVID-19 lockdowns: Western countries ease curbs, allow air travel with riders
Published : May 17, 2021 09:59 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

ONGC to procure 1 lakh oxygen concentrators

ONGC to procure 1 lakh oxygen concentrators

Colgate-Palmolive Q4 net profit jumps 54.1% to Rs 314.6 cr

Colgate-Palmolive Q4 net profit jumps 54.1% to Rs 314.6 cr

Moglix raises $120 million, joins unicorn club as valuation jumps to $1 billion

Moglix raises $120 million, joins unicorn club as valuation jumps to $1 billion

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
  • LIVE-TV

recommended for you

Advertisement