World COVID-19 likely to push about 150 mn people into extreme poverty, says World Bank Updated : October 07, 2020 12:22 PM IST About 82 percent of the total will be in middle-income countries, the report estimates. According to Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, the contagion has infected over 35 million people and killed more than 1 million across the world.