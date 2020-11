The number of nuclear weapons that the top nine countries in the world possess has declined in comparison to 2019. A year ago, according to SIPRI and Statista, there were 13,865 nuclear weapons on the planet, which has now reduced to 13,400. Let's take a look at the countries with the most nuclear weapons. *Figures as of January 2020. (Image: AP Photo)

No 9 | Country: North Korea | Number of nuclear weapons: 30-40 (Image: Reuters)

No 8 | Country: Israel | Number of nuclear weapons: 90 (Image: Reuters)

No 7 | Country: India | Number of nuclear weapons: 150 (Image: Reuters)

No 6 | Country: Pakistan | Number of nuclear weapons: 160 (Image: Reuters)

No 5 | Country: United Kingdom | Number of nuclear weapons: 215 (Image: Reuters)

No 4 | Country: France | Number of nuclear weapons: 290 (Image: Reuters)

No 3 | Country: China | Number of nuclear weapons: 320 (Image: Reuters)

No 2 | Country: US | Number of nuclear weapons: 5,800 (Image: Reuters)