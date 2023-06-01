Could JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon run for US president in 2024?

Jamie Dimon has been head of JPMorgan since 2006, and has joked several times that he plans to retain his position for five more years, regardless of when he’s asked. Recently he was quoted as saying: 'I love my country, and maybe one day I’ll serve my country in one capacity or another.'

“I love my country, and maybe one day I’ll serve my country in one capacity or another,” Dimon, 67, was quoted as saying by Bloomberg when asked if he’s ever considered public office.

Following the Wall Street titan’s comment, Bill Ackman, CEO, Pershing Square Capital Management, tweeted that Dimon should run for president in the 2024 elections.

“Jamie Dimon is one of the world's most respected business leaders. Politically he is a centrist,” is how Ackman’s very lengthy tweet started.

He also stated that Dimon could beat Biden in the primary and Donald Trump in the general election. “He will easily raise billions of dollars from Democrats and Republicans to fund his campaign, and he knows how to build support,” he added.

According to Bloomberg, current polls show Trump as the front-runner for the 2024 Republican Party nomination.

Ackman added that Dimon has already been named the world’s best banker and the next obvious move would be to be the US president. “JPM stock will go up even more when he becomes POTUS as he can do more for the bank and our economy as President than he can as Chairman and CEO of JPM,” he said.

Dimon is one of several Wall Street executives with lengthy tenures — others being Brian Moynihan, 63, who has led Bank of America Corp since 2010; and James Gorman, 64, who took over as CEO of Morgan Stanley at the beginning of 2010 and has announced his intention to retire within the next 12 months.

Dimon has been head of JPMorgan since 2006, and has joked several times that he plans to retain his position for five more years, regardless of when he’s asked.

For now, he said he’s focused on his job running the largest US bank, a role he’s “quite happy” in. “I love what I do,” he said. JPMorgan does “a great job for helping Americans, for helping countries around the world.”

Apart from his role as the CEO, he serves on the boards of directors of several non-profit organisations including the Business Roundtable, Bank Policy Institute and Harvard Business School. He is also on the executive committee of the Business Council and the Partnership for New York City, and is a member of the Financial Services Forum and Council on Foreign Relations.