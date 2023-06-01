Could JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon run for US president in 2024?

By Pihu Yadav

Jamie Dimon has been head of JPMorgan since 2006, and has joked several times that he plans to retain his position for five more years, regardless of when he’s asked. Recently he was quoted as saying: 'I love my country, and maybe one day I’ll serve my country in one capacity or another.'

Jamie Dimon, CEO, JPMorgan Chase & Co, said in a Bloomberg Television interview on Wednesday (May 31) that a political career might be on the cards for him after his time at the American bank. “I love my country, and maybe one day I’ll serve my country in one capacity or another,” Dimon, 67, was quoted as saying by Bloomberg when asked if he’s ever considered public office.

Following the Wall Street titan’s comment, Bill Ackman, CEO, Pershing Square Capital Management, tweeted that Dimon should run for president in the 2024 elections.