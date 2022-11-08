Homeworld news

Watch: Rishi Sunak makes hasty exit during COP27 event

Watch: Rishi Sunak makes hasty exit during COP27 event

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

Downing Street has not yet issued a statement regarding Sunak's hasty exit and it is yet unclear as to what information did his aides give him on stage, following which he rushed off.

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was rushed off the stage by his aides at a COP27 Summit event in Egypt on Monday. A video of the same was was shared by Leo Hickman, a UK-based journalist, on Twitter.

Recommended Articles

View All

Auto Expo 2023 to return after 3-year hiatus but these automakers will skip the event

IST1 Min(s) Read

Fresh round of crypto job cuts: Dapper Labs, Galaxy Digital, Crypto.com among firms looking to downsize

IST4 Min(s) Read

Elon Musk tweets Twitter offered 3-month severance but Indian staff got a 2-month deal

IST4 Min(s) Read

Twitter lays off large part of India team — here's what some Indian staff said

IST5 Min(s) Read

Hickman posted another tweet with photographs saying around two minutes before Sunak left, an aide was seen whispering in his ears for over a minute. Hickman said it seemed like they were contemplating if Sunak should leave, however he continued to stay. But someone else went back to him on the stage and urged him to leave.
Downing Street has not yet issued a statement regarding Sunak's hasty exit and it is yet unclear as to what information did his aides give him.
The political editor at The Sun Harry Cole replied to Hickman's tweet saying, "Downing Street sources insist this was no biggie but a late decision to meet with with Germans and South Africans. Despite the imagery..."
Also Read: COP27: Time to act faster on climate change, says Rishi Sunak
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

cop27Rishi Sunak

Previous Article

India could have local 5G gear available by March 2023, says top telecom official

Next Article

Nvidia offers new advanced chip for China that meets US export controls