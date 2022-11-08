Watch: Rishi Sunak makes hasty exit during COP27 event

By CNBCTV18.com

Downing Street has not yet issued a statement regarding Sunak's hasty exit and it is yet unclear as to what information did his aides give him on stage, following which he rushed off.

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was rushed off the stage by his aides at a COP27 Summit event in Egypt on Monday. A video of the same was was shared by Leo Hickman, a UK-based journalist, on Twitter.

UK prime minister @RishiSunak has just been rushed out of the room by his aides during the middle of the launch for forests partnership at #COP27 pic.twitter.com/OQy9TYkqpX — Leo Hickman (@LeoHickman) November 7, 2022

Hickman posted another tweet with photographs saying around two minutes before Sunak left, an aide was seen whispering in his ears for over a minute. Hickman said it seemed like they were contemplating if Sunak should leave, however he continued to stay. But someone else went back to him on the stage and urged him to leave.

The political editor at The Sun Harry Cole replied to Hickman's tweet saying, "Downing Street sources insist this was no biggie but a late decision to meet with with Germans and South Africans. Despite the imagery..."