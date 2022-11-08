Cross
    Watch: Rishi Sunak makes hasty exit during COP27 event
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Downing Street has not yet issued a statement regarding Sunak's hasty exit and it is yet unclear as to what information did his aides give him on stage, following which he rushed off.

    Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was rushed off the stage by his aides at a COP27 Summit event in Egypt on Monday. A video of the same was was shared by Leo Hickman, a UK-based journalist, on Twitter.

    Hickman posted another tweet with photographs saying around two minutes before Sunak left, an aide was seen whispering in his ears for over a minute. Hickman said it seemed like they were contemplating if Sunak should leave, however he continued to stay. But someone else went back to him on the stage and urged him to leave.
    Downing Street has not yet issued a statement regarding Sunak's hasty exit and it is yet unclear as to what information did his aides give him.
    The political editor at The Sun Harry Cole replied to Hickman's tweet saying, "Downing Street sources insist this was no biggie but a late decision to meet with with Germans and South Africans. Despite the imagery..."
    Also Read: COP27: Time to act faster on climate change, says Rishi Sunak
