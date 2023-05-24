Commonwealth Day: Date, significance and a 'climate action' theme this year

In India, Commonwealth Day is observed on May 24, while the rest of the world marks it on the second Monday of March. It is a day of shared initiatives.
Commonwealth Day is observed to honour the nations that come under umbrella of Commonwealth. It is marked by people all over the Commonwealth in Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and Americas, the Pacific and Europe.
The day aims to achieve various shared objectives and shed light on the issues and find ways to solve them. In India, Commonwealth Day is observed on May 24. Meanwhile, the rest of the world marks it on the second Monday of March. A theme, as a part of the celebration, is selected by the participating nations.
As per the official website of Commonwealth, “Each year a theme is chosen for Commonwealth Day, which takes place on the second Monday in March. The theme informs events to mark the day and helps to guide activities by Commonwealth organisations throughout the year, including the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.”
Theme
The theme for this year’s Commonwealth Day is ‘Forging a Sustainable and Peaceful Common Future.’ The theme “combines the active commitment of member states to support the promotion of peace, prosperity and sustainability, especially through climate action, so as to secure a better future for our young people and improve the lives of all Commonwealth citizens.”
ALSO READ | International Museum Day: Here's why India need to re-establish the identity of its museums through innovation
Significance
The purpose of this day is for all Commonwealth members to reaffirm their shared commitment to the equality, peace, and democracy of all its members. In a nutshell, one may say that Commonwealth Day celebrations aim to advance humanity and unity. All participants have the chance to discuss their issues, come up with solutions, and offer support to one another.
This year, it asks its members to strive for sustainability by committing actions against climate change for a better future.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Explained | Why the legal status of abortion pill mifepristone hangs in the balance
May 23, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
A $1 trillion coin and the US debt ceiling deadlline
May 23, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
The withdrawal Rs 2,000 note is another chance for realtors to clean up
May 23, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read