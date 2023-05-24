Commonwealth Day: Date, significance and a 'climate action' theme this year

homeworld NewsCommonwealth Day: Date, significance and a 'climate action' theme this year

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com May 24, 2023 7:13:52 AM IST (Published)

In India, Commonwealth Day is observed on May 24, while the rest of the world marks it on the second Monday of March. It is a day of shared initiatives.

Commonwealth Day is observed to honour the nations that come under umbrella of Commonwealth. It is marked by people all over the Commonwealth in Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and Americas, the Pacific and Europe.

The day aims to achieve various shared objectives and shed light on the issues and find ways to solve them. In India, Commonwealth Day is observed on May 24. Meanwhile, the rest of the world marks it on the second Monday of March. A theme, as a part of the celebration, is selected by the participating nations.


As per the official website of Commonwealth, “Each year a theme is chosen for Commonwealth Day, which takes place on the second Monday in March. The theme informs events to mark the day and helps to guide activities by Commonwealth organisations throughout the year, including the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.”

Theme

The theme for this year’s Commonwealth Day is ‘Forging a Sustainable and Peaceful Common Future.’ The theme “combines the active commitment of member states to support the promotion of peace, prosperity and sustainability, especially through climate action, so as to secure a better future for our young people and improve the lives of all Commonwealth citizens.”

Significance

The purpose of this day is for all Commonwealth members to reaffirm their shared commitment to the equality, peace, and democracy of all its members. In a nutshell, one may say that Commonwealth Day celebrations aim to advance humanity and unity. All participants have the chance to discuss their issues, come up with solutions, and offer support to one another.

This year, it asks its members to strive for sustainability by committing actions against climate change for a better future.

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
