Commonwealth Day: Date, significance and a 'climate action' theme this year

Commonwealth Day is observed to honour the nations that come under umbrella of Commonwealth. It is marked by people all over the Commonwealth in Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and Americas, the Pacific and Europe.

The day aims to achieve various shared objectives and shed light on the issues and find ways to solve them. In India, Commonwealth Day is observed on May 24. Meanwhile, the rest of the world marks it on the second Monday of March. A theme, as a part of the celebration, is selected by the participating nations.