English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeworld NewsCommonwealth Day: Date, significance and a 'climate action' theme this year

Commonwealth Day: Date, significance and a 'climate action' theme this year

Commonwealth Day: Date, significance and a 'climate action' theme this year
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 24, 2023 7:13:52 AM IST (Published)

In India, Commonwealth Day is observed on May 24, while the rest of the world marks it on the second Monday of March. It is a day of shared initiatives.

Commonwealth Day is observed to honour the nations that come under umbrella of Commonwealth. It is marked by people all over the Commonwealth in Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and Americas, the Pacific and Europe.

The day aims to achieve various shared objectives and shed light on the issues and find ways to solve them. In India, Commonwealth Day is observed on May 24. Meanwhile, the rest of the world marks it on the second Monday of March. A theme, as a part of the celebration, is selected by the participating nations.


ALSO READ | International Day for Biological Diversity 2023: History, significance and theme

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X