Commonwealth Day: As India observes the day tomorrow, find out how it evolved down the ages

Commonwealth Day, a day observed by people in all Commonwealth countries in Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and Americas, the Pacific and Europe, is celebrated on the second Monday of March every year. However, in India and some other countries, Commonwealth Day is observed on May 24.

Each year on Commonwealth Day, the queen of the United Kingdom sends a special message to the youth of the Commonwealth through a radio broadcast.

This year, Commonwealth Day was celebrated on March 14 with a service at Westminster Abbey, which was attended by the queen and the royal family. The theme for Commonwealth Day 2022 was 'Delivering a Common Future,’ in keeping with the theme for the forthcoming Commonwealth heads of government meeting.

Why Commonwealth Day is celebrated

Formerly known as Empire Day, Commonwealth Day is celebrated in 54 countries with the aim of honouring the history and shared values of Commonwealth states. In a few Commonwealth countries, it is a public holiday.

Empire Day was first celebrated after the death of Queen Victoria on her birthday, May 24, 1902. Victoria passed away on January 22, 1901. However, it was not until 1916 that Empire Day got the status of an official annual event. Its popularity grew every year and in 1925, an Empire Day Thanksgiving was celebrated at the Wembley Stadium with around 90,000 participants.

How was it celebrated?

According to History UK, a website dedicated to the history and heritage of Britain, schoolchildren across the British empire would participate in the Empire Day celebrations, saluting the Union Jack and singing patriotic songs like Jerusalem and God save the queen.

Children were also told tales of bravery from across the Empire, including that of first the British governor of the Bengal Presidency Robert Clive from India.

Mentions about such celebration can be found in a New Zealand school journal dating back to 1910.

Change in date

Empire Day was celebrated for over 50 years till the British Empire started declining. By the 1950s, Britain’s relationship with some of the countries had changed and dissenters saw Empire Day as an opportunity to attack British imperialism.

In 1958, Empire Day was renamed British Commonwealth Day by the then-PM, Harold MacMillan, and came to be known as Commonwealth Day in 1966.

Celebrations were now held on June 10, the birthday of the present Queen Elizabeth II.