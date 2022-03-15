It's hard to say what path in life one may take to reach the junction they are at. One path may suddenly switch to a completely different one in just a matter of years. The lawyer to comedian to actor turned President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy is perhaps a perfect example of the same.

Volodymyr Oleksandrovych Zelenskyy took over as the sixth president of the eastern European nation of Ukraine, in May 2019. He was elected to power despite no prior experience in politics.

President Zelensky is now in the unenviable position of being caught in the middle of one of the biggest security crises that Europe has faced in decades. The build up of Russian military forces on the country's border, with Western powers cautioning about the imminent threat of an attack, is perhaps the greatest threat to Ukraine since its independence.

Here are some interesting facts about President Zelensky:

Graduating in law

Zelensky completed his graduation in law from the Kryvyi Rih Economic Institute, the local campus of the Kiev National Economic University in Kryvyi Rih. He had finished his studies in 2000, and gotten a license for practising law.

A career in acting and movies

In the middle of his education, Zelensky had even started to explore a different career path. He regularly appeared on comedy competitions on TV since 1997 with his Kvartal 95 improvisational group.

A comedian

Zelensky is a popular actor known for his comic roles and he even used his comic skills effectively during his presidential campaign.

Founded a production house

Zelensky co-founded a production house in 2003 after the comedy competition show, KVN (Klub vesyólykh i nakhódchivykh), ended. The Studio Kvartal 95 is one of Ukraine’s biggest and most successful entertainment studios.

His path mirrored one of his characters

In 2015, Zelensky starred in the 'Servant of the People' as Vasiliy Goloborodko, a history teacher who somehow becomes the president of the country. Zelensky’s own path to presidency was somewhat similarly unlikely. Zelensky’s own party would be named after the show itself.

Landslide victory

Zelensky, despite having no previous political experience, was immensely popular. Winning with 73 percent of the votes, he was fighting on a platform of economic growth, corruption and the security issue of the Donbas region.

Avid social media user

While politicians today can be found on various social media platforms, Zelensky had used Instagram and Youtube where he posted short speeches or comedy routines.

From zero seats in Parliament to President

When Zelensky became the president, his Servant of the People party occupied no seats in the parliament. Dissolving the parliament and calling for snap elections, his party would emerge with 254 of 450 seats, an absolute majority.

Involvement in Donald Trump’s impeachment