A shooting at a supermarket in Colorado’s Boulder on Monday left 10 persons dead, including a police officer, who was the first to arrive at the scene. An injured man was taken into custody, but his name and other details were withheld at an evening news conference. However, video footage aired by television stations showed the shirtless, bearded man, sporting boxer shorts being taken away in handcuffs, before being placed on a stretcher and packed off in an ambulance. One of his legs was covered in blood.

The attack was the eighth major mass shooting in three months in the United States, the most recent being the March 16 shooting at three Atlanta-area massage businesses that claimed eight lives.

Here’s a recap of the mass shootings in America since the beginning of this year:

Atlanta and Acworth (Georgia): Eight persons, including a man, were killed and one wounded in a series of mass shootings at three massage parlours in Atlanta and its suburb Acworth, about 30 miles away, on March 16. Six of the eight victims were Asian, said authorities who suspected a racial motivation to the crimes. A suspect, identified as Robert Aaron Long (21) of Woodstock, was arrested the next day. He was charged with eight counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault in connection with the killings. According to a report in The New York Times, Long told police that he had a “sexual addiction” and decided to attack the massage parlours to get rid of his “temptation”. He also confessed that he used to regularly visit such parlours in the past and carried out the shootings “as a form of vengeance”.

Phoenix (Arizona): A late-night shooting at a home near 62nd Avenue and Elm Street on the evening of March 16 left four persons, including the suspect, dead. After arriving at the crime scene, police found a man and a woman dead inside the house, Kold News13 reported. Three men, who were severely injured, were rushed to the hospital, but two succumbed later. The fifth victim survived with injuries. Police said the victims knew each other and there are no outstanding suspects.

Indianapolis (Indiana): Police found four persons, including a seven-year-old child, shot dead at a house on March 13. Investigators said the suspect, identified as Malik Halfacre (25), had a heated exchange with the adult victims over stimulus money. Halfacre also abducted his six-month-old girl from the scene of crime after attacking the baby’s mother over the money. The child was located soon after an AMBER alert was issued at night. The suspect was caught the following day less than five miles from the shooting site, according to a report in ABC 13.

Cincinnati (Ohio): In a case of triple homicide, a 55-year-old man shot his estranged wife and two men dead, besides wounding a fourth person on February 28. When Cincinnati police responded to a 911 call and reached Idlewild Avenue in Evanston around 7 p.m. that day, they found one person dead and three others injured. The estranged wife, Brittany Wagoner (28) was found dead at her residence. Relatives believe Chandra Moore, the accused, first killed Wagoner, who was allegedly subjected to domestic violence earlier, and then proceeded to shoot members of her family. Wagoner’s brother, Timothy Dugar, was among the three dead while her father suffered injuries. On March 1, Moore was caught outside a motel in Detroit. He was critically injured following an exchange of gunfire with the police. He was admitted to a nearby hospital where he passed away a week later.

Muskogee (Oklahoma): A man and his five children were shot dead and another person suffered life-threatening injuries, after a home shooting in Oklahoma on February 2. The man’s brother, Jarron Deajon Pridgeon (25), was later charged with the murders. Police said that an officer fired a shot at the suspect, who had a gun in his hand, even as he started to flee the scene. He was arrested after a short chase. The suspect’s brother’s wife was rushed to a hospital in Tulsa with life-threatening injuries.

Indianapolis (Indiana): In what was dubbed as the city’s largest mass casualty shooting in over a decade, a teenager killed four members of his family and a pregnant woman, at a house in northeast Indianapolis on January 24. The suspect, Raymond Childs III, aged 17 years, opened fire after his father rebuked him for “leaving the house without permission”, stated court documents. He killed his brother before shooting his father and stepmother. Investigators also found his 13-year-old sister dead while his brother’s pregnant girlfriend was declared dead at a hospital. Raymond has been charged with six counts of murder as one murder count includes the unborn child of the pregnant woman, who was “near birth”.