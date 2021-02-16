Cold snap leaves 8 million in Texas, Mexico without power Updated : February 16, 2021 09:40 AM IST Apart from Texas, much of the United States was in the grip of bone-chilling weather over the three-day Presidents Day holiday weekend. The PowerOutage.us website, which tracks power outages, said 4,088,064 Texas customers were experiencing outages around 8:30 p.m. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply