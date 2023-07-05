Cocaine found at US White House? What we know so far

The White House was closed as a precaution as emergency crews investigated. The District of Columbia fire department was called in to evaluate and determine that the substance was not hazardous.

A preliminary test showed that suspicious white powder found at the White House over the weekend was as cocaine, news agency the Associated Press reported. Citing two law enforcement officials, the report claimed that the substance was found in a common area of the West Wing on Sunday while US President Joe Biden was at Camp David.

Secret Service agents found the white powder while doing routine rounds on Sunday. Sources told the Washington Post that the amount of the substance was small. Moreover, the area where it was found is accessible to tour groups, the officials told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. It was reportedly a reference library, the Guardian said.

The presence of the substance came to light late on Monday when a firefighter with the Washington DC fire department team informed, "We have a yellow bar saying cocaine hydrochloride," the Washington Post first reported.