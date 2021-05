As the war between Israel and Palestine rages on, agencies across the globe are calling for a truce between the two arch enemies. Over 200 lives have been lost to the war in Palestine, while close to a dozen people have perished in Israel.

The Israeli security cabinet said that it would vote on Thursday on a proposed unilateral Gaza truce that would go into effect within 24 hours, Israel's public broadcaster Kan said. However, Israeli officials had no immediate comment on the report.

Now the White House has welcomed the report of a ceasefire between Israel and the militant Hamas group that rules the Gaza Strip, but cautioned that a truce has yet to be agreed upon.

In this CNCB-TV18 Special Podcast, former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Oman and UAE, Talmiz Ahmad speaks to Parikshit Luthra about the current situation and how the conflict gives Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a political advantage.