Climate Summit 2021: From PM Modi to US President Biden, here's what world leaders pledged on this World Earth Day Updated : April 23, 2021 12:44:37 IST The US pledged to cut emissions by 50 to 52 percent of its 2005 levels by 2030. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the India-US Clean Energy Agenda 2030 Partnership. Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said his country would aim cut carbon emissions (2013 levels) by 46 percent by 2030. Published : April 23, 2021 12:43 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply