Climate Summit 2021: From PM Modi to US President Biden, here's what world leaders pledged on this World Earth Day

On the occasion of World Earth Day (April 22) the United States President Joe Biden held an online Climate Summit with the leaders of 40 countries including India, China, Russia, Brazil, Japan and Canada among others. Leaders of almost all the participating nations stressed the need for global cooperation to mitigate climate change challenges.

Here's what the leaders of the major economies pledged during the summit:

The United States

Kicking off the summit, Biden urged for global cooperation on climate change. The US pledged to cut emissions by 50 to 52 percent of its 2005 levels by 2030. "America represents less than 15 percent of the world’s emissions. All of us – and particularly those of us who represent the world’s largest economies – have to step up," said Biden.

India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the India-US Clean Energy Agenda 2030 Partnership. A joint statement from the US and India said, “The Partnership will proceed along two main tracks: the Strategic Clean Energy Partnership and the Climate Action and Finance Mobilization Dialogue."

Addressing the Leaders' Climate Summit, PM Modi said, "India’s per capita carbon footprint is 60 percent lower than the global average. It is because our lifestyle is still rooted in sustainable traditional practices... We in India are doing our part. Our ambitious renewable energy target of 450 gigahertz by 2030 shows our commitment."

China

Speaking at the Leaders' Summit, China’s President Xi Jinping pledged to go carbon neutral by 2060. He said that the country's emissions will peak by 2030 and then decline gradually. Last week, the US and China, notwithstanding their differences, had agreed to join hands to curb climate change with urgency.

Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that his country has nearly halved its emissions compared to 1990. He pledged to significantly reduce the country’s emissions in the next three decades. He also estimated that Russian ecosystems have the potential to absorb 2.5 billion tonnes of CO2 equivalent every year.

Brazil

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro vowed to reach carbon emissions neutrality by 2050. He also pledged to double funding for environmental enforcement efforts. Further, he promised to end illegal deforestation in the country by 2030.

Japan

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said his country would aim cut carbon emissions (2013 levels) by 46 percent by 2030. Suga said that he would instruct his ministers to accelerate efforts. "Japan is ready to demonstrate its leadership for worldwide decarbonization... We will continue trying for an even higher cut of 50 percent," he added.

Canada

In line with other world leaders, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also vowed to cut carbon emissions. He said that his country aims to cut emissions (2005 levels) by 45 percent by 2030. He said that Canada eyes to go carbon neutral by 2050.

South Korea

South Korean President Moon Jae-in pledged that his country will not finance the construction of coal power plants in other nations in the future. He added that by the end of 2021, the country will set an ambitious target for reducing carbon emissions.

Leaders of nations like the United Kingdom, Spain, Turkey, Kenya, Vietnam, and others also set out ambitious targets for their countries in a bid to fight climate change.