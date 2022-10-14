By Anand Singha

This happened at London's National Gallery. Earlier, the same organisation, Just Stop Oil — which wants the British govt to halt new oil and gas projects — had vandalised Leonardo da Vinci's 'The Last Supper' at London's Royal Academy of Arts, among others.

Climate activists on Friday splashed tomato soup over Vincent van Gogh's Sunflowers in London's National Gallery to protest against fossil fuel extraction.

Two cans of Heinz tomato soup were spilled over the oil painting, one of the Dutch artist's most renowned works, by activists from the Just Stop Oil organisation, which wants the British government to halt new oil and gas projects.

According to CBS News, the famous 1888 painting by the Dutch master is worth more than $84 million (Rs 700 crore).

"What is worth more, art or life?" said Phoebe Plummer, one of the activists, 21, from London. She was accompanied by 20 year old Anna Holland, from Newcastle.

"Is it worth more than food? More than justice? Are you more concerned about the protection of a painting or the protection of our planet and people?" Holland asked.

The Metropolitan Police in London said two persons were detained on suspicion of criminal damage and aggravated trespass. For attacking artworks in museums, the organisation has received international attention and widespread criticism.

Prior to this incident, the Just Stop Oil campaigners glued themselves to the frame of Leonardo da Vinci's 'The Last Supper' at London's Royal Academy of Arts and to John Constable's 'The Hay Wain' at the National Gallery in July.

Just Stop Oil activists had also obstructed bridges and intersections around London during the two-week demonstration.

The surge of protests comes as the British government introduces a new round of licensing for North Sea oil and gas development, amid opposition from environmentalists and scientists who believe the move contradicts the country's commitment to combating climate change.

