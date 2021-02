Intelligence on unidentified flying objects (UFOs) and extra-terrestrial life is now at your fingertips. The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) — America’s premier spy organisation — has opened its catalogue of declassified data of unidentified flying objects (UFOs) to the public. These reports, which range from flying saucers to mysterious bomb blasts, can be accessed by downloading from the Black Vault website.

This mammoth trove of long-classified records has been made public months before the deadline given to the US intelligence agencies to submit a report on it.

Black Vault is a privately-run archive of declassified documents, operated by author and podcaster John Greenewald Jr. It contains many downloadable files on sightings and unexplained phenomena from around the world.

Greenewald Jr. said in a blog post that the CIA made a CD-ROM collection of UFO documents over a period of time. In 2020, he bought this CD-ROM to ensure the Black Vault has a complete records of CIA documents on “unidentified aerial phenomena” (UAP), a term preferred by the US government to classify UFOs.

1/ In this CIA #UFO document, the Assistant Deputy Director for Science & Technology (A/DDS&T) was shown SOMETHING related to a UFO that was hand carried to him. He decided he would personally look into it, and after, he gave advice on moving forward. That advice is classified. pic.twitter.com/PyVEr3zCny — 🇺🇸 T̷h̷e̷ ̷B̷l̷a̷c̷k̷ ̷V̷a̷u̷l̷t̷ 🇺🇸 (@blackvaultcom) January 8, 2021

According to a Fox News report, the release comes months before the Pentagon was due to brief Congress on what the military knows about UAP.