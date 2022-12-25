Christmas 2022: Wishes, messages and quotes

Let us help you pick the perfect Christmas greeting. Here are Christmas wishes, messages and quotes to wish your friends and family.

Christmas is the best time to celebrate togetherness. It's also the time to enjoy the best food and merry with your loved ones. One usually begins the day by wishing their friends and family. Let us help you pick the perfect Christmas greeting.

The gift of love.

The gift of peace.

The gift of happiness.

May all these and more be yours this Christmas.

2. "We clap hands and welcome the peace of Christmas. We beckon this good season to wait a while with us." – Maya Angelou

3. " My idea of Christmas, whether old-fashioned or modern, is very simple: Loving others." – Bob Hope

4. “May this season find you among those you love, sharing in the twin glories of generosity and gratitude.” – Oprah Winfrey

5. “Christmas is forever—not just for one day. For loving, sharing, and giving are not to put away.” – Norman Wesley Brooks

6. “In the eyes of children, we find the joy of Christmas. In their hearts, we find its meaning.” – Leland Thomas

7. "You have such a pretty face. You should be on a Christmas card." —Buddy from the movie Elf

8. "Let Your goodness, Lord, appear to us, that we,

made in your image, conform ourselves to it.

In our own strength

we cannot imitate Your majesty, power, and wonder

nor is it fitting for us to try.

But Your mercy reaches from the heavens

through the clouds to the earth below.

You have come to us as a small child,

but you have brought us the greatest of all gifts,

the gift of eternal love

Caress us with Your tiny hands,

embrace us with Your tiny arms

and pierce our hearts with Your soft, sweet cries."

— St. Bernard of Clairvaux

9. "O sweet Child of Bethlehem,

grant that we may share with all our hearts

in this profound mystery of Christmas.

Put into the hearts of men and women this peace

for which they sometimes seek so desperately

and which you alone can give to them.

Help them to know one another better,

and to live as brothers and sisters,

children of the same Father.

Reveal to them also your beauty, holiness and purity.

Awaken in their hearts

love and gratitude for your infinite goodness.

Join them all together in your love.

And give us your heavenly peace. Amen."

— Pope John XXIII

10. "Let the just rejoice,

for their Justifier is born.

Let the sick and infirm rejoice,

For their Saviour is born.

Let the captives rejoice,

For their Redeemer is born.

Let slaves rejoice,

for their Master is born.

Let free men rejoice,

For their Liberator is born.

Let All Christians rejoice,

For Jesus Christ is born."