Homeworld news

Christie's halts auction of Nataraj idol stolen from Tamil Nadu after state police flag issue

Christie's halts auction of Nataraj idol stolen from Tamil Nadu after state police flag issue

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 16, 2022 1:25:30 PM IST (Updated)

Last week, the auction house's website Christies.com issued a notice on auctioning the Lord Nataraj idol that belonged to the Kothanda Rameshwar temple in Kovilpatti, Tamil Nadu, for 2 to 3 lakh euros. 

[object Object]

Recommended Articles

View All

Over a dozen acid attack cases reported per month in 2021 — Know about the laws and where the problem lies

IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: How will the new Maharashtra panel on inter-faith and inter-caste marriages help women?

IST2 Min(s) Read

Government on track to achieve lower inflation, says Chief Economic Adviser

IST2 Min(s) Read

How insurance industry is adopting chatbots and conversational messaging

IST4 Min(s) Read

[object Object]

[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
First Published:  IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

AuctionsParisTamil Nadu

Previous Article

Backstabbing, powerplay and racism — Harry and Meghan make major allegations against the UK monarchy and tabloids

Next Article

Titan hopes to cash in on the wedding season rush in the coming quarters