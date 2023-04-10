Chinese woman working as a dishwasher arrives at work in Bentley

The old lady also does the cleaning work in addition to doing the dishes at the restaurant. The video is quite remarkable as it shows a super-rich woman showing up for an ordinary job in an expensive luxury car.

Social media is full of surprising videos which often leave users amused. One such video from China’s Chengdu city has gone viral on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo. The video shows an old lady, who is working as a dishwasher at a restaurant, arriving at work in a Bentley car. The screenshots of the video that have been shared on Twitter show a woman stepping out of an impressive Bentley in a striped pink shirt, rubber boots and an apron. The Weibo clip is captioned as “What she lacks is not money, but things to do to fill her time.”

Reportedly, this woman is wealthy but she has taken up the job of a dishwasher as she feels bored sitting at home. Her zeal to work is such that even her daughter cannot stop her from going to work. So, she supports her mother by driving her to and from work in an uber-cool Bentley.

Video of dishwasher in China goes viral after she arrives at work in Bentley She was spotted being dropped off at the hotel in a black Bentley wearing an apron and rubber boots.According to local news outlets, she is wealthy but chooses to pass her time washing dishes. pic.twitter.com/nioof6iEin— Deniride (@Edirined) April 9, 2023

According to reports, when a China Times journalist approached the old lady to get a comment, she revealed that she gets bored sitting at home.

ALSO READ |

“I feel very bored at home and my body feels uncomfortable if I don’t wash dishes for a day,” the lady was quoted as saying to China Times.

The old lady also does the cleaning work in addition to doing the dishes at the restaurant.

The video is quite remarkable as it shows a super-rich woman showing up for an ordinary job in an expensive luxury car.

Social media users have praised the woman for her tremendous spirit and called her an inspiration. There are very few instances of well-off people choosing to work rather than sitting at home all day after their retirement.