Chinese social media sees red as Shanghai restaurant fined over shredded cucumber

By CNBCTV18.com

This 5000 yuan (Rs 50,000) penalty is only one of several instances of China’s local governments imposing controversial fines on residents and businesses to generate revenue as the central government has made it clear that the provinces have to fix their own hidden debt issues.

A hefty fine imposed on a Shanghai restaurant for serving shredded cucumber without a licence has stirred a debate on social media, with many users from China expressing their anger against the authorities. A Shanghai restaurant owner was fined 5,000 yuan (nearly Rs 58,000) earlier this month for serving shredded cucumber without a licence, according to a Bloomberg report. This has caused outrage among the public on Chinese social media platform Weibo. A post on this matter has received 9.5 million views on Weibo.

China’s local governments are charging controversial fines on residents and businesses to generate revenue, which often leads to outrage among people, the report added.