Chinese rocket chunk crash: What caused it and how NASA reacted Updated : May 10, 2021 11:49:21 IST The US Space command confirmed the re-entry over the Arabian Peninsula but said it was unknown if the debris impacted land or water. NASA blamed China for "failing to meet responsible standards regarding their space debris" The 18-tonne Long March 5B had blasted off from China's Hainan Island on April 29 Published : May 10, 2021 11:46 PM IST